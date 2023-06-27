Audit finds Oklahoma ‘dropped the ball’ on pandemic relief money from federal government

State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd says Oklahoma “dropped the ball on compliance and oversight” of federal COVID-19 relief funds.

She estimates taxpayers are at risk of having to return about $30 million dollars in questionable expenses. The findings were revealed in a 256-page audit report released Tuesday.

“Oklahoma has systemic issues that make me very concerned for taxpayers,” she said in a statement. “If the federal government decides the State must pay back these questioned costs, you and I will end up paying the bill. If that happens, gross mismanagement and lack of compliance and oversight will be to blame.”

The audit found the state did not obtain sufficient documentation that all payments went to COVID-related purposes for CARES Act programs. There were also problems with the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, or GEER, programs — including Bridge The Gap, which was overseen by now-State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

That program was meant to help low-income families buy educational supplies necessary for remote learning. The audit found $1.7 million went to things like furniture, kitchen appliances, power tools and entertainment.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond calls the findings “extremely troubling,” in a news release. Drummond said he won’t tolerate what amounts to a pervasive culture of waste, mismanagement and apparent fraud.

Other areas of concern identified by Byrd include: