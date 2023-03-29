© 2021 KOSU
Death row spiritual advisor sues Oklahoma Department of Corrections

By Hannah France
Published March 29, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT
Oklahoma State Penitentiary
The spiritual advisor for several of Oklahoma’s death row inmates filed a lawsuit against the Department of Corrections last week.

Rev. Jeff Hood is seeking $10 million from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for allegedly defaming him in a press release in January.

The DOC released a statement prior to the execution of Scott Eizember, who Hood was a spiritual advisor for, saying Hood would not be allowed in the execution chamber due to his history of arrests for “outbursts” in the past. The statement also said Hood has demonstrated “blatant disregard” for the families of death row inmates’ victims.

They later reversed the decision to avoid a postponement from any legal challenges.

Hood says while he has been arrested three separate times at protests across the country, he has never disrupted an execution and has never been disrespectful to victims’ families.

Hannah France
Hannah France is a reporter and producer for KGOU.
See stories by Hannah France
onair_sq.jpg
