Oklahoma House bill reverses vote of the people on criminal justice reform

The Oklahoma House on Wednesday voted to reverse the will of the people.

House Bill 3694, by Rep. John George, R-Newalla, reverses a portion of State Question 780, which voters approved in 2016 by 58.23%.

State Question 780 reclassified some non-violent drug and theft crimes from felonies to misdemeanors and was aimed at reducing the prison population.

It raised the dollar amount to $1,000 from $500 for theft to be classified as a felony.

House Bill 3694 reverses that, lowering the threshold back to $500.

George said thefts have dramatically increased since the state question passed.

“If you don’t steal anything, will this bill affect you in any way, shape or form?” asked Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton.

“No,” George said.

George said he was not concerned with the prison population, but was focussed on keeping people and property safe.

A significant amount of retail theft could put a mom and pop store out of business, he said.

“People are tired of having half of the stuff they want to buy locked up because they can’t keep it on the shelf,” George said.

Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, said the Legislature is moving backwards. Previously, lawmakers were decreasing the punishments for these types of crimes, Lowe said.

Lowe said the state needs to properly fund diversion programs.

“We are representatives of the people,” said Rep. Mauree Turner, D-Oklahoma City. “This was a state question passed by the people.”

George said law-abiding citizens need to be protected.

“A yes vote is smart on crime,” George said. “A no vote is soft on crime.”

The measure passed along party lines by a vote of 78-20 and heads to the Senate for consideration.

