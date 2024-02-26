Oklahoma Music Minutes for February 26 - March 1: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Here's this week's featured artists.

Monday, February 26

Matt Williams is from Ponca City and Stillwater. Find more of their music at mattwilliamsok.com.

Tuesday, February 27

Coat is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/coat.music.

Wednesday, February 28

Jason Scott and the High Heat are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at jsandthehighheat.com.

Thursday, February 29

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. A performer of country, rock, gospel and disco, "Big" Al Downing (Lenapah) performed at the Grand Ole Opry and on the TV show Hee Haw. Find out more about him here.

Friday, March 1

Empris is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/empris.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.