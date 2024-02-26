© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help KOSU answer phones in OKC between March 8 - 14!

Oklahoma Music Minutes for February 26 - March 1: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published February 26, 2024 at 5:45 AM CST
Coat
Coat

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Here's this week's featured artists.

Monday, February 26

Matt Williams is from Ponca City and Stillwater. Find more of their music at mattwilliamsok.com.

Tuesday, February 27

Coat is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/coat.music.

Wednesday, February 28

Jason Scott and the High Heat are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at jsandthehighheat.com.

Thursday, February 29

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. A performer of country, rock, gospel and disco, "Big" Al Downing (Lenapah) performed at the Grand Ole Opry and on the TV show Hee Haw. Find out more about him here.

Friday, March 1

Empris is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/empris.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.
Tags
Music Oklahoma Music MinuteThe Spy
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
See stories by Matthew Viriyapah
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content