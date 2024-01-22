Oklahoma Music Minutes for January 22-26: Music you should hear this week

Monday, January 22

WYATT is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/itswyatt.

Tuesday, January 23

PawPaw Rod is from Norman. Find more of their music at instagram.com/pawpawrodney.

Wednesday, January 24

Ramsey Thornton is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at ramseythorntonmusic.com.

Thursday, January 25

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Nicknamed "The Beast" by fellow musicians, organist Reuben Wilson (Mounds) helped usher in soul jazz in the 1960s & 70s and had a song sampled by Nas on his 1994 debut, Illmatic. Find out more about him here.

Friday, January 26

Bee & The Hive are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/beeandthehiveband.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.