Oklahoma Music Minutes for January 22-26: Music you should hear this week
Monday, January 22
WYATT is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/itswyatt.
Tuesday, January 23
PawPaw Rod is from Norman. Find more of their music at instagram.com/pawpawrodney.
Wednesday, January 24
Ramsey Thornton is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at ramseythorntonmusic.com.
Thursday, January 25
It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Nicknamed "The Beast" by fellow musicians, organist Reuben Wilson (Mounds) helped usher in soul jazz in the 1960s & 70s and had a song sampled by Nas on his 1994 debut, Illmatic. Find out more about him here.
Friday, January 26
Bee & The Hive are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/beeandthehiveband.
The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.