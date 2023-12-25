Oklahoma Music Minutes for December 25-29: Music you should hear this week

Monday, December 25

'Tis the season for giving, eggnog and mistletoe, and jolly Saint Nick shouting, "Ho! Ho! Ho!" From the Oklahoma Music Minute to you and yours, enjoy this holiday tune from Student Film.

Student Film is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at studentfilm.bandcamp.com.

Tuesday, December 26

The Oklahoma Music Minute is remembering musicians we lost in 2023. Today's featured Oklahoma musician is Carlton Pearson who died in November.

Carlton Pearson was from Tulsa. Find out more about him here.

Wednesday, December 27

The Oklahoma Music Minute is remembering musicians we lost in 2023. Today's featured Oklahoma musician is Jim Lett who died in October. Here's his band The Wheatstone Bridge.

The Wheatstone Bridge's singer was Jim Lett. Find out more about him here.

Thursday, December 28

The Oklahoma Music Minute is remembering musicians we lost in 2023. Today's featured Oklahoma musician is Dwight Twilley who died in October. Here's his song...

Dwight Twilley was from Tulsa. Find out more about him here.

Friday, December 29

The Oklahoma Music Minute is remembering musicians we lost in 2023. Today's featured Oklahoma musician is Bill Caswell who died in February.

Bill Caswell was from Bartlesville. Find out more about him here.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.