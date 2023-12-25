© 2023 KOSU
Oklahoma Music Minutes for December 25-29: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published December 25, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
Dwight Twilley
Dwight Twilley

Monday, December 25
'Tis the season for giving, eggnog and mistletoe, and jolly Saint Nick shouting, "Ho! Ho! Ho!" From the Oklahoma Music Minute to you and yours, enjoy this holiday tune from Student Film.

Student Film is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at studentfilm.bandcamp.com.

Tuesday, December 26
The Oklahoma Music Minute is remembering musicians we lost in 2023. Today's featured Oklahoma musician is Carlton Pearson who died in November.

Carlton Pearson was from Tulsa. Find out more about him here.

Wednesday, December 27
The Oklahoma Music Minute is remembering musicians we lost in 2023. Today's featured Oklahoma musician is Jim Lett who died in October. Here's his band The Wheatstone Bridge.

The Wheatstone Bridge's singer was Jim Lett. Find out more about him here.

Thursday, December 28
The Oklahoma Music Minute is remembering musicians we lost in 2023. Today's featured Oklahoma musician is Dwight Twilley who died in October. Here's his song...

Dwight Twilley was from Tulsa. Find out more about him here.

Friday, December 29
The Oklahoma Music Minute is remembering musicians we lost in 2023. Today's featured Oklahoma musician is Bill Caswell who died in February.

Bill Caswell was from Bartlesville. Find out more about him here.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
