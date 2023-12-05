KOSU's Ryan LaCroix honored with Oklahoma Governor's Arts Award

KOSU’s Ryan LaCroix is receiving one of Oklahoma’s highest honors for media members reporting on the arts.

Last week, the Oklahoma Arts Council announced the Governor’s Media in the Arts Award will go to LaCroix, who serves as KOSU’s Director of Content and Audience Development.

According to the Arts Council, LaCroix is being recognized for demonstrating “commitment to the arts in Oklahoma documented through public awareness support and fairness, initiative, creativity, and professionalism in reporting.”

LaCroix will be honored in the 45th Oklahoma Governor’s Arts Awards ceremony at the Oklahoma State Capitol on Jan. 30 at 4 p.m.

"Throughout history, the power of artistic freedom and expression is evident in every culture of every era," Gov. Kevin Stitt said in an announcement. "In Oklahoma, we value the people who work hard to keep the arts community thriving, and these awards are just one way to show that appreciation."

LaCroix launched a website in 2003 that began as a volunteer passion project, listing concerts by local musicians. 20 years later, he now oversees an array of radio programs through which more than 300,000 people are exposed to Oklahoma musicians each month.

His Oklahoma Rock Show is broadcast statewide on Friday nights, and his collaborative work with NPR has helped bring national exposure to Oklahoma performing artists.

In a 2022 survey about the impact of the Oklahoma Music Minute and the Oklahoma Rock Show, 89 percent of musician respondents from the state rated KOSU’s support of local music above average or excellent because of LaCroix’s work. And 90 percent said this kind of support from radio stations is important or very important for the health of the local music scene.

“Ryan is a treasure,” KOSU Executive Director Rachel Hubbard said. “He is dedicated to raising awareness about the amazing music Oklahoma has produced in the past and is producing in the present. I can think of dozens of other states who don’t have a similar expert with the depth of knowledge or his dedication to public good.”

Since 1975, the Governor's Arts Awards has recognized hundreds of individuals and organizations who have impacted the arts in their communities or throughout the state.

KOSU is a previous winner of the Media in the Arts Award in 2012.