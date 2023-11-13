© 2021 KOSU
Oklahoma Music Minutes for November 13-17: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published November 13, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
PawPaw Rod
Aris Chatman
PawPaw Rod

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician. Here are this week's featured artists.

Monday, November 13

Briana is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/briistagram.

Tuesday, November 14

Jason Scott and the High Heat are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at jsandthehighheat.com.

Wednesday, November 8

Saynt Ego is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/sayntego.

Thursday, November 16

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. The unique, bluesy voice of Tulsa and Salina country singer Gus Hardin earned her a Best New Female Vocalist award from the Academy of Country Music in 1984. Find out more about her here.

Friday, November 17

PawPaw Rod is from Norman. Find more of their music at instagram.com/pawpawrodney.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:38 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
