© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help answer phones in OKC between September 13 - 20!
Music

Oklahoma Music Minutes for September 4-8: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published September 4, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT
Chet Baker
Chet Baker

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

Monday, September 4

Skating Polly is originally from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at skatingpolly.com.

Tuesday, September 5

Ramsey Thornton is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at ramseythorntonmusic.com.

Wednesday, September 6

cursetheknife is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/cursetheknife.

Thursday, September 7

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. As a trumpter and singer, Chet Baker was a central figure of west coast jazz and cool jazz in the 1950s. Chet Baker was from Yale. Find more of their music at chetbaker.net.

Friday, September 8

Zebadiah is from Cookson. Find more of their music at instagram.com/zebadiah_nophire.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.

Tags
Music Oklahoma Music MinuteThe Spy
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
See stories by Matthew Viriyapah
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content