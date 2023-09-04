Oklahoma Music Minutes for September 4-8: Music you should hear this week
KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.
Monday, September 4
Skating Polly is originally from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at skatingpolly.com.
Tuesday, September 5
Ramsey Thornton is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at ramseythorntonmusic.com.
Wednesday, September 6
cursetheknife is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/cursetheknife.
Thursday, September 7
It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. As a trumpter and singer, Chet Baker was a central figure of west coast jazz and cool jazz in the 1950s. Chet Baker was from Yale. Find more of their music at chetbaker.net.
Friday, September 8
Zebadiah is from Cookson. Find more of their music at instagram.com/zebadiah_nophire.
The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.