© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help answer phones in OKC between September 13 - 20!
Music

Oklahoma Music Minutes for August 28 - September 1: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published August 28, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
The Branches
The Branches

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

Monday, August 28

The Branches are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at facebook.com/thebranchesinfo.

Tuesday, August 29

Chris Blevins is from Henryetta. Find more of their music at chrisblevinsmusic.com.

Wednesday, August 30

Love Seats are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/loveseatsband.

Thursday, August 31

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Chuck Dunlap moved to Stillwater in the early 1970s, playing shows at venues like Bar Ditch and Venusberg. He's now known as one of the fathers of Red Dirt Music. From 2006, here's Chuck Dunlap with "Red Dirt Shoes."

Friday, September 1

Grayson Hamm is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/graysonhamm.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.

Tags
Music Oklahoma Music MinuteThe Spy
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
See stories by Matthew Viriyapah
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content