Oklahoma Music Minutes for August 28 - September 1: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

Monday, August 28

The Branches are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at facebook.com/thebranchesinfo.

Tuesday, August 29

Chris Blevins is from Henryetta. Find more of their music at chrisblevinsmusic.com.

Wednesday, August 30

Love Seats are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/loveseatsband.

Thursday, August 31

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Chuck Dunlap moved to Stillwater in the early 1970s, playing shows at venues like Bar Ditch and Venusberg. He's now known as one of the fathers of Red Dirt Music. From 2006, here's Chuck Dunlap with "Red Dirt Shoes."

Friday, September 1

Grayson Hamm is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/graysonhamm.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.