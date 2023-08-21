Oklahoma Music Minutes for August 21-25: Music you should hear this week

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

Monday, August 21

Beau Turrentine is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/beauturrentine.

Tuesday, August 22

Daniel Mudliar is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/danielmudliar.

Wednesday, August 23

Laine and the Laters are from Norman. Find more of their music at instagram.com/laters_tv.

Thursday, August 24

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Doherty's Kay Starr was a popular jazz and pop singer, especially in the 1940s and 50s. Billie Holiday once called Starr "the only white woman who could sing the blues." Find more about her music here.

Friday, August 25

Turnpike Troubadours are from Tahlequah. Find more of their music at turnpiketroubadours.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.