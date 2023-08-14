Oklahoma Music Minutes for August 14-18: Music you should hear this week
KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.
Monday, August 14
WYATT is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/itswyatt.
Tuesday, August 15
Find more of Kyle Nix & the 38's music at kylenixmusic.com.
Wednesday, August 16
Combsy is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at facebook.com/combsymusic.
Thursday, August 17
It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Country singer and guitarist Roy Clark (Tulsa) was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and co-host of the TV show Hee Haw. Find more of his music at countrymusichalloffame.org/hall-of-fame/roy-clark.
Friday, August 18
Husbands are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at husbandsokc.com
The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.