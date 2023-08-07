© 2021 KOSU
Music

Oklahoma Music Minutes for August 7-11: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published August 7, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Carter Sampson
Doug Schwarz
Carter Sampson

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state. Discover some new tunes and maybe your next favorite musician.

Monday, August 7

Photocopy is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/photocopyok

Tuesday, August 8

Medisin is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at medisinmusic.com.

Wednesday, August 9

Carter Sampson is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at cartersampson.net.

Thursday, August 10

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Country and folk musician Hoyt Axton (Duncan, Comanche) wrote hit songs for Three Dog Night, The Kingston Trio and Steppenwolf. Find out more about him here.

Friday, August 11

Doubles are from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/doubles.doubles.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.

Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
