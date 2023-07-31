© 2021 KOSU
Music

Oklahoma Music Minutes for July 31 - August 4: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published July 31, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
The Nghiems
Dylan Johnson
/
The Nghiems

KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state.

Monday, July 31

The Nghiems are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/thenghiems

Tuesday, August 1

Sophia Massad is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at sophiamassad.com.

Wednesday, August 2

The Black Diamonds are from Poteau. Find more of their music at instagram.com/theblackdiamonds.ok.

Thursday, August 3

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Country music superstar Garth Brooks (Yukon) is one of the world's best-selling music artists, and it's time we featured him here. Find more of his music at garthbrooks.com.

Friday, August 4

Swim Fan is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/swimfanband.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.

Music Oklahoma Music MinuteThe Spy
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
