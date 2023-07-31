Oklahoma Music Minutes for July 31 - August 4: Music you should hear this week
KOSU's Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state.
Monday, July 31
The Nghiems are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/thenghiems
Tuesday, August 1
Sophia Massad is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at sophiamassad.com.
Wednesday, August 2
The Black Diamonds are from Poteau. Find more of their music at instagram.com/theblackdiamonds.ok.
Thursday, August 3
It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Country music superstar Garth Brooks (Yukon) is one of the world's best-selling music artists, and it's time we featured him here. Find more of his music at garthbrooks.com.
Friday, August 4
Swim Fan is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/swimfanband.
The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.