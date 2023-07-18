Outdoor amphitheater planned for west Oklahoma City

A Colorado-based music venue and hospitality company, Notes Live, has announced they have signed an agreement to purchase land in far west Oklahoma City with the planned purpose of constructing a large outdoor amphitheater.

The Sunset Amphitheater will feature a projected capacity of 12,000 seats, including fixed seats and general lawn seating. There are also 12 "super suites" planned, along with 120 natural gas-powered fire pit suites, which seat eight people and are available for lifetime ownership.

The land is located in the Mustang Creek Crossing development, in an area of far west Oklahoma City, between Yukon and Mustang. The area is situated between Mustang Road to the west and Sara Road to the east, I-40 to the north and SW 15th Street to the south.

"This state-of-the-art venue will not only enhance our entertainment landscape, but will also serve as a catalyst for economic growth and tourism," Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell said in a statement. "Oklahoma's allure as a premier entertainment destination is growing stronger, and the Sunset Amphitheater will be a testament to our commitment to providing unforgettable moments for residents and visitors alike."

The venue's projected capacity of 12,000 makes it nearly double the size of Oklahoma City's long-running outdoor stage — Zoo Amphitheatre — which opened in 1936 and has an estimated capacity of 7,000.

Notes Live has nearly a dozen indoor and outdoor venues in stages, ranging from proposed to open and operating across five states. The company says they want to be operating in a dozen markets by 2026.

In a press release, Notes Live says they hope to break ground on their new Oklahoma City amphitheater in early 2024 and have it open by the summer of 2025.