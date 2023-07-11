A new season of Live From Cain's airing on KOSU

A new eight-episode season of Live From Cain's comes to KOSU this Sunday, July 16 at 6 p.m., and with weekly airings into September.

Live From Cain's is taped at the historic Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma and features live performances by national and Oklahoma musicians.

Below is a rundown of performances that will be heard each episode:

July 16 : Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter John Fullbright takes the Cain's Ballroom stage by storm to play music from his new album, The Liar. Plus, Kalyn Fay taps into her Native American roots to sing a song in the Cherokee language. Hosted by versatile Nashville musician Fats Kaplin.

July 23 : Host Fats Kaplin welcomes singer-songwriter Miko Marks as her musical journey breaks new ground in country and roots.

July 30 : One of the legends of the Austin music scene, Bob Schneider, shares his brand of humor for an hour of great music and storytelling.

Aug. 6 : Bette Smith taps her powerful voice, Brooklyn roots and Gospel music upbringing to deliver an unforgettable hour of songs that speak to the soul.

Aug. 13 : Singer-songwriter Parker Millsap shares music from his new album, Wilderness Within You. Spotlight musician Drew Winn makes a smooth transition from local guitar shop owner to performer.

Aug 20 : Danielle Nicole is a groundbreaker for women in music who gets down to the nitty-gritty of blues as a reflection of her life on the road.

Aug. 27 : It's a homecoming for a Tulsa original, as the incomparable blues and rock legend Elvin Bishop and his Big Fun Trio mix impeccable guitar playing with their good-time countrified blues.

Sept. 3 : Award-winning pianist, vocalist and songwriter, Marcia Ball, plays her potent blend of blues, sweet zydeco, and soulful, fast and furious Texas boogie.

The show also features house band The Oklahoma Specials led by Paul Benjaman. Players include John Fullbright, Travis Linville, Paddy Ryan, Jeremy Watkins, Roger Ray, Jennifer Marriott, and Wanda Watson.

Folk Alley will only air for one hour (5 to 6 p.m.) during this run by Live From Cain's, but will return to two hours on Sept. 10.