Oklahoma Music Minutes for March 27-31: Music you should hear this week

Monday, March 27

Taylor Rapp is from Enid and Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at taylorrapp.bandcamp.com.

Tuesday, March 28

Photocopy is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/photocopyok.

Wednesday, March 29

Due to our spring membership drive, the Oklahoma Music Minute will not air this day.

Thursday, March 30

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. "Oklahoma's Boogie King" Billy Bruner is a pastor and singer from Tulsa, who has performed in bands like Darwin's Theory, T-Spoon and J.O.B. Band. Find out more about him here.

Friday, March 31

splendora21 is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/splendora21.

