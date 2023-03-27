© 2021 KOSU
Oklahoma Music Minutes for March 27-31: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published March 27, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Billy Bruner.jpg
Billy Bruner

Monday, March 27

Taylor Rapp is from Enid and Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at taylorrapp.bandcamp.com.

Tuesday, March 28

Photocopy is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/photocopyok.

Wednesday, March 29

Due to our spring membership drive, the Oklahoma Music Minute will not air this day.

Thursday, March 30

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. "Oklahoma's Boogie King" Billy Bruner is a pastor and singer from Tulsa, who has performed in bands like Darwin's Theory, T-Spoon and J.O.B. Band. Find out more about him here.

Friday, March 31

splendora21 is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/splendora21.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.

NOTE: Times may vary Monday through Wednesday due to KOSU’s membership drive.

Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
onair_sq.jpg
