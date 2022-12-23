© 2021 KOSU
George Lang's top 15 albums of 2022

KOSU | By George Lang
Published December 23, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
Wet Leg

George Lang, host of Spy 101, shares his top 15 albums of 2022.

15. Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers

14. Fontaines D.C. - Skinty Fia

13. Earl Sweatshirt - SICK!

12. Black Country, New Road - Ants From Up Here

11. Bartees Strange - Farm to Table

10. The 1975 - Being Funny in a Foreign Language

9. Phoenix - Alpha Zulu

8. Nilüfer Yanya - PAINLESS

7. Wet Leg - Wet Leg

6. Syd - Broken Hearts Club

5. Chat Pile - God's Country

4. Alvvays - Blue Rev

3. Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights

2. Beyoncé - The Renaissance

1. Rosalía - Motomami

Listen to Spy 101, every Saturday night at 8 p.m. on The Spy on KOSU.

Music Best of 2022 music listsBeyoncéAlvvaysOklahoma musicNilüfer YanyaPhoenix (the band)The 1975Bartees StrangeEarl SweatshirtKendrick Lamar
George Lang
George Lang has worked as an award-winning professional journalist in Oklahoma City for over 25 years. His work has been published in The Oklahoman, Oklahoma Gazette, 405 Magazine and others, covering a wide range of subjects including politics, media, entertainment and others.
