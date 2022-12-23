George Lang's top 15 albums of 2022
George Lang, host of Spy 101, shares his top 15 albums of 2022.
15. Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers
14. Fontaines D.C. - Skinty Fia
13. Earl Sweatshirt - SICK!
12. Black Country, New Road - Ants From Up Here
11. Bartees Strange - Farm to Table
10. The 1975 - Being Funny in a Foreign Language
9. Phoenix - Alpha Zulu
8. Nilüfer Yanya - PAINLESS
7. Wet Leg - Wet Leg
6. Syd - Broken Hearts Club
5. Chat Pile - God's Country
4. Alvvays - Blue Rev
3. Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights
2. Beyoncé - The Renaissance
1. Rosalía - Motomami
