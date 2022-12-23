George Lang's top 15 albums of 2022

George Lang, host of Spy 101, shares his top 15 albums of 2022.

15. Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers

14. Fontaines D.C. - Skinty Fia

13. Earl Sweatshirt - SICK!

12. Black Country, New Road - Ants From Up Here

11. Bartees Strange - Farm to Table

10. The 1975 - Being Funny in a Foreign Language

9. Phoenix - Alpha Zulu

8. Nilüfer Yanya - PAINLESS

7. Wet Leg - Wet Leg

6. Syd - Broken Hearts Club

5. Chat Pile - God's Country

4. Alvvays - Blue Rev

3. Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights

2. Beyoncé - The Renaissance

1. Rosalía - Motomami

Listen to Spy 101, every Saturday night at 8 p.m. on The Spy on KOSU.