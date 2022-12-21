© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Don Data's favorite albums of 2022

KOSU | By Don Data
Published December 21, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
Born Brittney Parks and nicknamed Sudan as a child, the artist is driven by her intense curiosity.
Edwig Henson
Sudan Archives

Don Data, host of No One Man, shares his favorite albums of 2022.

Coming out of two years of pandemic practices I was greeted with new levels of grief and loss. Attempting to find solace in moments of isolation 2022 became a year of understanding and resetting. Below are 20 albums that I enjoyed while navigating these emotions.

Earl Sweatshirt - Sick! [rap]

Soul Glo - Diaspora Problems [hardcore]

Kenny Beats - Louie [rap]

Beyoncé - Renaissance [pop]

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers [rap]

FKA Twigs - Caprisongs [pop]

Sudan Archives - Natural Brown Queen [r&b]

JID - The Forever Story [rap]

IDK - Simple. [electronic]

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul - Topical Dancer [dance]

The Weeknd - Dawn FM [pop]

Westside Gunn - 10 [rap]

Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry [rap]

Black Thought and Danger Mouse - Cheat Codes [rap]

Conway the Machine - God Don’t Make Mistake [rap]

Bartees Strange - Farm To Table [rock]

Che Noir - The Last Remnants [rap]

Vince Staples - Romona Park Broke My Heart [rap]

Lupe Fiasco - DRILL MUSIC IN ZION [rap]

Roc Marciano - The Elephant Man’s Bones [rap]

Listen to No One Man, every Friday night at 11 p.m. on The Spy on KOSU.

Tags
Music Best of 2022 music listsEarl SweatshirtBeyoncéKendrick LamarThe WeekndBartees StrangeOklahoma musicVince Staples
Don Data
Donald James (aka Don Data) is the host of the Hip Hop radio hour, No One Man.
See stories by Don Data
onair_sq.jpg
Hey! Did you enjoy this story? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KOSU's news reporting and music programming. Help support the reporters, DJs and staff of the station you love.

Here's how:

Donate to KOSU
Related Content