Don Data's favorite albums of 2022

Don Data, host of No One Man, shares his favorite albums of 2022.

Coming out of two years of pandemic practices I was greeted with new levels of grief and loss. Attempting to find solace in moments of isolation 2022 became a year of understanding and resetting. Below are 20 albums that I enjoyed while navigating these emotions.

Earl Sweatshirt - Sick! [rap]

Soul Glo - Diaspora Problems [hardcore]

Kenny Beats - Louie [rap]

Beyoncé - Renaissance [pop]

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers [rap]

FKA Twigs - Caprisongs [pop]

Sudan Archives - Natural Brown Queen [r&b]

JID - The Forever Story [rap]

IDK - Simple. [electronic]

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul - Topical Dancer [dance]

The Weeknd - Dawn FM [pop]

Westside Gunn - 10 [rap]

Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry [rap]

Black Thought and Danger Mouse - Cheat Codes [rap]

Conway the Machine - God Don’t Make Mistake [rap]

Bartees Strange - Farm To Table [rock]

Che Noir - The Last Remnants [rap]

Vince Staples - Romona Park Broke My Heart [rap]

Lupe Fiasco - DRILL MUSIC IN ZION [rap]

Roc Marciano - The Elephant Man’s Bones [rap]

