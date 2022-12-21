Don Data's favorite albums of 2022
Don Data, host of No One Man, shares his favorite albums of 2022.
Coming out of two years of pandemic practices I was greeted with new levels of grief and loss. Attempting to find solace in moments of isolation 2022 became a year of understanding and resetting. Below are 20 albums that I enjoyed while navigating these emotions.
Earl Sweatshirt - Sick! [rap]
Soul Glo - Diaspora Problems [hardcore]
Kenny Beats - Louie [rap]
Beyoncé - Renaissance [pop]
Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers [rap]
FKA Twigs - Caprisongs [pop]
Sudan Archives - Natural Brown Queen [r&b]
JID - The Forever Story [rap]
IDK - Simple. [electronic]
Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul - Topical Dancer [dance]
The Weeknd - Dawn FM [pop]
Westside Gunn - 10 [rap]
Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry [rap]
Black Thought and Danger Mouse - Cheat Codes [rap]
Conway the Machine - God Don’t Make Mistake [rap]
Bartees Strange - Farm To Table [rock]
Che Noir - The Last Remnants [rap]
Vince Staples - Romona Park Broke My Heart [rap]
Lupe Fiasco - DRILL MUSIC IN ZION [rap]
Roc Marciano - The Elephant Man’s Bones [rap]
