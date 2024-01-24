Tulsa, Oklahoma City airports report travel uptick in 2023

Tulsa and Oklahoma City airports reported big travel numbers for 2023.

Tulsa International Airport reached levels not seen since 2008. Ending last year with over 3 million passengers, which is considered a high mark since nearly 3.3 million airport passengers went through the airport in 2008.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Tulsa International saw nearly 3 million passengers in 2019.

Will Rogers Airport reported more than 4 million passengers in 2023, also an increase to pre-pandemic levels.

The growth in air travel has prompted airport officials in Oklahoma City to issue new arrival advisories for passengers, reminding travelers to arrive at the airport terminal two hours early throughout the year. Officials also anticipate boarding delays, particularly for morning flights.