Oklahoma, Texas energy companies eye merger to create natural gas giant

Oklahoma City natural gas company Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Texas-based Southwestern Energy Company are in widely reported merger talks.

Talks of Chesapeake acquiring Southwestern began last year according to Reuters. If the neighboring energy giants combine, it would create about a $17 billion company which would be bigger than EQT, the largest natural gas company in the U.S.

Chesapeake Energy declined to comment on the reports and Southwestern Electric Company did not respond to an inquiry.

This comes at a time when natural gas prices are sharply declining. Although the Energy Information Administration found natural gas production was at a record high in 2023, flat consumption and rising natural gas inventories helped lead to a 62% drop in average annual price in 2023 compared to 2022.

Chesapeake emerged from bankruptcy in 2021 and restructured its business to focus on natural gas.