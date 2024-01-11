© 2024 KOSU
Oklahoma, Texas energy companies eye merger to create natural gas giant

KOSU | By Anna Pope
Published January 11, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST
Southwestern Energy Company's headquarters are in Spring, Texas.
Southwestern Energy Company
Southwestern Energy Company's headquarters are in Spring, Texas.

Oklahoma City natural gas company Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Texas-based Southwestern Energy Company are in widely reported merger talks.

Talks of Chesapeake acquiring Southwestern began last year according to Reuters. If the neighboring energy giants combine, it would create about a $17 billion company which would be bigger than EQT, the largest natural gas company in the U.S.

Chesapeake Energy declined to comment on the reports and Southwestern Electric Company did not respond to an inquiry.

This comes at a time when natural gas prices are sharply declining. Although the Energy Information Administration found natural gas production was at a record high in 2023, flat consumption and rising natural gas inventories helped lead to a 62% drop in average annual price in 2023 compared to 2022.

Chesapeake emerged from bankruptcy in 2021 and restructured its business to focus on natural gas.

Tags
Local News Chesapeake Energynatural gas
Anna Pope
Anna Pope is a reporter covering agriculture and rural issues at KOSU as a corps member with Report for America.
See stories by Anna Pope
