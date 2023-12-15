OKC arena vote receives strong support compared to past sales tax propositions

That’s the second-largest margin of any other sales tax proposition in the past five decades — only MAPS 4 topped it with 72% in 2019.

Now that voters have approved the tax bump, OKC still has a lot to figure out about the new $900-million arena.

Mayor David Holt praised voters for their approval on social media.

"Congrats to OKC for making this possible," Holt wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Visions of sugarplums and arenas will dance in our heads this holiday season, and it will indeed be a happy holiday in this Big League City."

City Manager Craig Freeman said officials are looking for a location — options include sites directly north or directly west of the Paycom Center. They’re also seeking architectural and engineering services to design the arena.

The targeted opening date is for the 2029-2030 NBA season.