Oklahoma begins process of shutting down 165 medical marijuana grow facilities

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) is seeking to revoke the licenses of 165 grow facilities in the state for failing to post signage on their property.

Senate Bill 1737 took effect a year ago, and it requires commercial growers in the state to have a sign on their operation showing their business name, number, address and medical marijuana business license number. If they don’t put up a sign within 60 days after the renewal of their license, the law requires it to be immediately revoked.

When the bill became law, Adria Berry, OMMA’s executive director, said in a press release inspectors from the authority began to note the facilities incompliance with the law.

“Consistent regulation is essential for shaping a balanced and well-regulated cannabis market in our state,” Berry said. “Kudos to the thousands of businesses out there that took the time to put up proper signage.”

The action against the operations is part of the state’s larger effort to expand compliance and enforcement on medical marijuana facilities.

In the past year alone, the authority seized close to five tons of illicit cannabis, led 7,000 inspections and pulled about 3,000 pounds of cannabis and nearly 71,200 plants from the market.

The authority also assisted law enforcement with search warrants, making an arrest and visiting locations to investigate complaints.