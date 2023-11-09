© 2021 KOSU
Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommends clemency for Phillip Hancock

KOSU | By Hannah France
Published November 9, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST
Phillip Hancock
Oklahoma Department of Corrections
Phillip Hancock

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board Wednesday recommended clemency for death row inmate Phillip Hancock.

Hancock was convicted for the 2001 murders of Robert Jett and James Lynch.

Hancock’s attorneys opened the hearing by going over details supporting his claim he killed the two men in self-defense, including a video from a police questioning of a witness saying Jett was the aggressor.

Republican State Rep. Kevin McDugle and Justin Humphrey appeared before the Board to ask they recommend clemency, saying Oklahomans value self-defense.

Representatives from the Attorney General’s office argued Hancock did not act in self-defense and pointed out his previous violent crimes, including manslaughter.

The Board voted 3-2 to recommend clemency, but they did not recommend commutation.

It is up to Gov. Kevin Stitt to grant or deny Hancock clemency.

Hancock is scheduled to be executed Nov. 30.
Hannah France
Hannah France is a reporter and producer for KGOU.
