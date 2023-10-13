© 2021 KOSU
Oklahoma City airport sees record month of passengers

KOSU | By Cheyenne Leach
Published October 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
Travelers lining up to go through security at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City.
Will Rogers World Airport
/
Facebook photo
Travelers lining up to go through security at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City.

It was another record month for Oklahoma City’s airport in September, with more than 300,000 passengers.

“The strong summer travel season at OKC continued into September as evidenced by our record passenger numbers,” said Jeff Mulder, Director of OKC’s Deptartment of Airports.

The busiest day for flying out of OKC is Thursdays, with a daily number of 8,000 passengers going through TSA.

The forecast for fourth-quarter passenger numbers at Will Rogers appear promising, and the airport is on track to outperform its 2019 figures, with more than 4 million passengers expected to fly in and out of OKC.

Airport officials say this is an encouraging trend in air travel, likely reflecting a recovery in the aviation industry following challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cheyenne Leach
Cheyenne Leach is KOSU's news intern.
