Oklahoma County jail reports seventh inmate death of 2023

KOSU | By Hannah France
Published September 21, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT
The Oklahoma County Detention Center in west downtown Oklahoma City, Okla.
Ryan LaCroix / KOSU
The Oklahoma County Detention Center in west downtown Oklahoma City, Okla.

33-year-old Lashala Taulbee-Pratt was found unresponsive in her cell on Wednesday morning by an officer who was distributing meals.

In a press release, the jail said the officer called for medical staff and life-saving measures began immediately. EMSA and the Oklahoma City Fire Department arrived to continue to try to revive her, but their attempts were ultimately unsuccessful.

This was the seventh Oklahoma County jail inmate death of the year, but the first since three inmates died in four days in April.

All jail deaths are investigated as homicides by the State Bureau of Investigations and causes of death are determined by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Hannah France
Hannah France is a reporter and producer for KGOU.
