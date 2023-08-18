© 2021 KOSU
Local News

Tinker Air Force Base officials tight-lipped on 17 deaths since January

KOSU | By Kateleigh Mills
Published August 18, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT
An E-3G Sentry aircraft assigned to the 552nd Air Control Wing takes off during a weather flush exercise at Tinker Air Force Base in March 2023.
Mark Hybers
/
U.S. Air Force
An E-3G Sentry aircraft assigned to the 552nd Air Control Wing takes off during a weather flush exercise at Tinker Air Force Base in March 2023.

There have been at least 17 deaths on Tinker Air Force Base this year, but officials have been tight-lipped as to why.

Reporting by the online news site Military.com, says Tinker officials have not identified what caused those 17 deaths since January. Officials say they aren’t releasing information out of concern for families and units on base.

A spokesperson for Tinker told the outlet they died due to various causes and some deaths remain under investigation, but it is unclear what that number is.

The base in central Oklahoma has more than 30,000 personnel, but Air Force officials haven’t said if the dead are service members, government employees, contractors, or civilians.

The outlet was also told by base officials that the Air Force policy is to prohibit disclosure of the number and causes of deaths, including suspected suicides still under investigation.

KOSU is continuing to look into this story. You can share tips anonymously by emailing us at news@kosu.org.

Kateleigh Mills
Kateleigh Mills is the Special Projects reporter for KOSU.
