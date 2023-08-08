Tulsa Race Massacre survivors appeal case to Oklahoma Supreme Court

Survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre are hoping the Oklahoma Supreme Court will hear their case.

On Monday, a group of attorneys representing the last remaining survivors of the massacre held a press conference detailing their appeal to the high court. Last month, Tulsa District Court Judge Caroline Wall dismissed a lawsuit from the survivors against the city for aiding the white mob that attacked Black Wall Street.

"They’ve been waiting just like every other victim and survivor of a massacre for just an opportunity to have their day in court," said Damario Solomon-Simmons, the lead attorney representing the survivors.

Solomon-Simmons believes his team has a solid case for the appeal fitting "directly within the Oklahoma public nuisance statute that has been on the books for over 100 years."

Lessie Benningfield Randle, Viola Fletcher, and Hughes Van Ellis are the last living survivors of the massacre. Each of them are over 100 years old.