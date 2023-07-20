Oklahoma executes Jemaine Cannon, the second death row inmate to be killed in 2023

Oklahoma has executed the second death row inmate of the year at 10:13 a.m., in McAlester.

Jemaine Monteil Cannon, 51, was convicted for the 1995 murder of Sharonda White Clark at her home in Tulsa.

Last month, Oklahoma's Pardon and Parole Board denied clemency for Cannon by a 3-2 vote.

"Justice was finally served this morning for Sharonda Clark with the execution of her murderer," said Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummon. "My hope is that today’s action can bring some measure of peace for Sharonda’s two daughters, as well as her other family members and friends who loved her."

Cannon is the ninth person to be executed by Oklahoma since the state resumed the practice in 2021. Two other men are slated to be put to death this year.

This story will be updated.