Oklahoma City's EMBARK providing free transit days

Want to try out public transit in Oklahoma City?

Riders can travel on EMBARK buses, the streetcar and zone one paratransit for free this Friday and Monday.

The upcoming free-fare days are part of an initiative to promote public transit use in Oklahoma City. EMBARK also offers transit at no cost to riders on special elections and the third Fridays of every month.

“We want to see additional ridership, but also to make sure we’re removing barriers for things like accessing services, enjoying the holidays, accessing shopping, as well as some critical things like going to vote,” said Cody Boyd, EMBARK’s Community Engagement Officer.

Four in five Oklahoma City residents drive to work, according to 2021 Census data.

Through public transportation, EMBARK aims to increase mobility options for Oklahoma City residents, especially those who don’t have cars.

“With public transport, most of the folks who are riding the bus each day are using that to go to work,” Boyd said.

To utilize the free transit days this weekend, catch the bus or streetcar at any stop Friday or Monday.

“You don’t have to worry about having the fare, just hop on board and go check it out,” Boyd said.

Details about routes can be found on embarkok.com.