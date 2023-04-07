Oklahoma City wants your help in planning nearly $70 million in parks projects

City officials want community input for the improvements planned for 105 community and neighborhood parks around the city.

The improvements are part of the Neighborhood and Community Parks project that is paid for by MAPS 4, a sales tax passed in a special election in December 2019 to fund a variety of projects throughout the city.

The funds MAPS 4 has for these particular projects are estimated around $69.6 million dollars .

City officials are hoping to use the community input they gather this month to develop a master plan and assess current park conditions, accessibility or potential expansion needs.

There are six scheduled days in April for these public sessions, otherwise a survey is available for residents to take in both English and Spanish at maps4parks.com .

Dates and locations for the public forums are below:

1. Monday, April 10, 3 - 5 p.m.

Southwest OKC Library (2201 SW. 134th St.)

2. Thursday, April 13, 5 - 7 p.m.

Santa Fe Life Center Atrium (6300 N. Santa Fe Ave.)

3. Monday, April 17, 3 – 5 p.m.

Capitol Hill Library (327 SW. 27th St.)

4. Tuesday, April 18, 5 - 7 p.m.

South Oklahoma City Chamber (701 W. Interstate 240 Service Rd.)

5. Thursday, April 20, 5 - 7 p.m.

Minnis Lakeview (12520 NE 36th Street Oklahoma City, OK 73127)

6. Saturday, April 22, 9 – 11 a.m.

Lake Overholser Boathouse (3115 E. Overholser Dr.)

You can learn more about these community input sessions here .