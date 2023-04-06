© 2021 KOSU
Indigenous Affairs
KOSU is committed to being more reflective of the audiences we serve. In Oklahoma, having stories reported by Indigenous reporters for Native communities is imperative. KOSU's Indigenous Affairs reporting is led by Allison Herrera.

Singing, storytelling and fashion on display at Oklahoma Native American Youth Language Fair

KOSU | By Cheyenne Leach
Published April 6, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
IMG_8915.jpeg
Cheyenne Leach
/
KOSU
Young models show off the work of Indigenous fashion designers at the Oklahoma Native American Youth Language Fair in Norman.

Oklahomans gathered at the Sam Noble Museum to celebrate 20 years of Native American language learning this week.

The purpose of the event is to celebrate language diversity and cultural heritage. With more than 1,000 student speakers present, hundreds of presentations were performed in native languages from Oklahoma and surrounding states.

For years, native language teachers have played an important role in keeping languages alive. In honor of celebrating 20 years, the Oklahoma Native American Youth Language Fair recognized teachers in the program that have brought students to the fair for 15 years or more.

Students participated in singing, storytelling, skits and poster contests. Judged on their ability to perform fluently in their native language and how they present themselves, 513 presentations were accounted for at this year's fair.

IMG_8869.jpeg
Cheyenne Leach
/
KOSU
Courtney Little Axe speaks on stage at the Oklahoma Native American Youth Language Fair in Norman.

A special Native American fashion show was presented in honor of the fair’s anniversary. Among the three designers was Courtney Little Axe, artist and designer of ALTRN8V.

Little Axe is a Cheyenne, Absentee Shawnee, and Seminole designer from Montana. Little Axe’s inspiration is to bring Native-owned businesses to the forefront of the alternative scene.

Her line combines traditional designs and styles with an alternative twist. Little Axe aspires to “boost visibility of alternative Natives and to provide a specific fashion for them.”

The fashion show exhibited native inspired designs, including traditional language.

The fair’s theme was “Carrying Our Languages.” The Oklahoma Native American Youth Language Fair aims to keep traditional languages alive for the next generation of Native speakers.

Cheyenne Leach
Cheyenne Leach is serving as the KOSU Spring 2023 intern.
