Headlines: Sports betting, mental health services & OSU’s gameday future

Stitt puts out sports betting plan without consulting tribes. (KOSU)

Lawmakers set aside two days to study Stitt and tribal compacts. (NewsOK)

Critics question Superintendent Ryan Walters hiring national media manager. (Oklahoma Watch)

Longtime Tulsa city counselor plans to run for county commissioner. (Tulsa World)

New jail funds could help pay Oklahoma County bills. (NewsOK)

Mental health professionals say services are improving. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa’s Family & Children’s Services names new leader. (Tulsa World)

Researcher helps put students in college. (Oklahoma Watch)

OU and OSU see record freshman classes. (NewsOK)

ODOT’s eight-year plan includes $8.8B for statewide projects. (Tulsa World)

Time change brings no easy answers. (Tulsa World)

Algae blooms could get worse with climate change. (KOSU)

A look at how Picher became America’s most toxic ghost town. (NewsOK)

Projected economic impact of west OKC amphitheater tops $89M. (NewsOK)

Film Row transformation is triggering further downtown development. (NewsOK)

Catoosa looks at development of Blue Whale. (Tulsa World)

OKC Zoo celebrates 70 years of hippo Christmas song. (NewsOK)

Vinita theme park backer talks about faith and future. (Tulsa World)

Six Flags merger could have little impact on OKC’s Frontier City. (NewsOK)

Event focuses on revival of historic Black towns in Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

New show focuses on Oklahoma iconic Black lawman. (Tulsa World)

OSIYO launches new season. (Tulsa World)

Indigenous vocalist brings a sense of “home” to their audience. (KOSU)

Christian concert event plans visits in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. (NewsOK)

OSU’s game day brand has grown beyond bedlam. (Tulsa World)