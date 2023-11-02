Headlines: Stitt travels to Israel, Wewoka gang violence & Tulsa Monopoly board

Governors Stitt joins Texas Governor Greg Abbott in trip to Israel. (NewsOK)

Stitt calls on NCAA to change its policy on trans athletes. (NewsOK)

Education secretary says she left after failure of cooperation. (Oklahoma Voice)

State Superintendent Ryan Walters endorses Trump and plans to join his election team. (Oklahoma Voice)

Walters discloses a controversial donation a year late. (NewsOK)

Study looks at insurance costs amid climate change. (KOSU)

Tourism head says state parks are in bad shape. (Tulsa World)

Wewoka struggles with rise in gang violence. (KOSU)

ODOT faces lawsuit in crash killing Tishomingo girls. (NewsOK)

Researchers are studying substance abuse in tribal communities. (KOSU)

Civil rights leader and superintendent added to Education Hall of Fame. (NewsOK)

Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith leads in fundraising for mayor. (Tulsa World)

OU researchers are studying Oklahoma’s official flying mammal. (KOSU)

Tulsa gets its own monopoly board. (Tulsa World)