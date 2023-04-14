Headlines: Homelessness council disbanded, Public Health Lab funding & The American Cowboy

Governor disbands council tasked with tackling homelessness. (Tulsa World)

Senate Panel references “The Hobbit” in keeping Stitt’s Legacy Fund Alive. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers hope to put more money in the State’s Public Health Lab. (KOSU)

A bill advances allowing for tribal regalia at graduation and other events. (KOSU)

Senator Mullin says decisions over cybersecurity are a tough call. (Tulsa World)

Concerns are rising over artificial intelligence. (Journal Record)

Fight over chicken houses is heading to court. (Tulsa World)

Federal case over state fines and fees heads back to a lower court. (Tulsa World)

Federal judge blocks Waters of the US rule. (KOSU)

Inmate awaiting executions for killing an OU ballerina loses appeal. (NewsOK)

Hospital team recommends day passes for killer of Labor Commissioner. (NewsOK)

OKC construction plummets in all categories but one. (NewsOK)

Bison in Sulphur get a new home. (KOSU)

Tulsa Auto Show feature electric vehicles alongside classics. (Tulsa World)

Western Heritage Awards honors Bob Mills and others. (NewsOK)

PBS documentary series visits Oklahoma to explore western history. (Tulsa World)