Tulsa receives $13 million to help youth with mental health struggles

Tulsa will now be able to address youth mental health issues to the tune of millions of dollars.

The City and Tulsa Public Schools received a total of $13 million in federal grants to address rising levels of mental health needs among youth in the city. The grants are provided through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, according to a Healthy Minds Policy Initiative news release.

Mayor G.T. Bynum noted these grants follow the COVID-19 pandemic, in which the city saw a 117% increase in psychiatric inpatient admissions for youth.

"The numbers that have really struck me, though — and I referenced them in the state of the city last year — is basically how many children every day in Tulsa are attempting suicide," Bynum said.

In his 2022 state of the city speech, Bynum said it’s estimated that 4,000 youth in Tulsa attempt suicide annually. Bynum called suicide "the end of the pipeline" for mental health services, arguing there should have been intervention before the attempts.

Bynum said the city will use the grant to create a network to bring on a full-time staffer to direct people to services. Oklahoma Family Network support partner Erin Parks said the grant will be used to meet with families one-on-one.

"We want to know what the barriers are ... What is it keeping them from accessing the services that we so deserve?" Parks said.

Tulsa Public Schools interim superintendent Ebony Johnson said the school district will use the grant to make sure teachers are trained to meet students’ mental health needs, and make sure TPS parents are directed to support for their children.

"Our schools play the role of getting our students educated to opportunities beyond high school. In order for us to do that efficiently and effectively, we have to address students’ needs as they come to us," Johnson said.

In a news release, Bynum said the city must “continue to invest in our youth” if it wants to be the best it can be.