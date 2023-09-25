Monarch butterflies are making their way across Oklahoma

Monarch butterflies are making their annual fall migration from North America to Mexico.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is hosting monarch events to celebrate.

The department is hosting multiple events at Hackberry Flat Wildlife Management Area in Southwest Oklahoma near Frederick from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3. Monarchs migrate twice a year, in the spring and in mid-August, with the changing season.

Late September and early October are peak migration season for the eastern population of monarchs in Oklahoma.

According to the Department of Conservation, some butterflies Oklahomans could encounter in this population migrate over 3,000 miles from Canada to Mexico and can live up to nine months to make the trek.

The Department says participants will be tagging monarchs in the morning and watching them roost in the evenings. For more information and how to sign up, visit wildlifedepartment.com.