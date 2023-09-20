Osage Nation back in court in latest bid to rid mineral estate of wind farm

Osage writer, historian and former tribal councilman John Joseph Matthews wrote that, "For the Osage religion, our concept of God came from the blackjacks and the prairie."

The place where the sky meets the earth is a sacred place for Osages. Today, it’s being threatened by wind turbine developers.

Critics within the Osage Nation say their estate is illegally impeded by the turbines, as their presence damages the prairie and harms the value of the mineral estate.

That’s why Osage Nation is fighting a wind farm erected by the Italian company Enel – which is also developing a $1 billion solar farm near Tulsa. The legal fight has been ongoing for almost a decade.

The Osage Nation’s Minerals Council and the federal government (the trustee of the mineral estate) are asking a federal judge that the wind development be removed from the prairie. Enel says that would cost about $300 million.

Both parties will meet in federal court in Tulsa in the case of United States vs. Osage Wind Farms LLC to consider several issues within the case. That includes:

Whether or not Osage Wind has trespassed by crushing rock on the minerals estate. The plaintiffs say this was "an actual physical invasion of real estate that met the threshold for trespass under Oklahoma law."

Discuss what liability Enel Kansas has in this case.

The parties are scheduled to address the issues at a hearing in federal court Wednesday morning.

History of the legal saga

In 2011, when a development of wind farms on the Osage Nation was being considered, then-Principal Chief John Red Eagle said he supported alternative energy but believed that the reservation was not the best place for the wind turbines. Wind farms could affect the development of oil and gas, he said, along with Osage burial sites.

In the summer of 2011, the Osage County Board voted to allow a Missouri-based company known as Wind Capitola Group to build 94 turbines between Pawhuska and Fairfax.

The Osage Allotment Act of 1906 states that the Osage Nation owns the subsurface rights to minerals in the area. The nation’s minerals council argues their underground resources could be damaged by wind farms.

In August 2011, the Osage Agency's Bureau of Indian Affairs Superintendent Melissa Curey told Osage News that the office didn't approve the wind farm ordinance passed by Osage County and that any wind turbine built, "may have to be removed or rebuilt" if it interferes with the minerals estate. In the fall of that year, the Osage Nation filed suit against the company.

In 2014, newly elected Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear declared a national emergency and said wind farms were illegally trespassing on Osage property. An act was then passed by Osage Congress:

"....Any activity by any person or entity which affects restricted or trust property of an Osage Indian or of the Osage Nation occurring within the territory of the Osage Nation will be subject to the civil jurisdiction of the Osage Nation Courts."

The act also called for federal court protections for the Osage Nation and the Osage Shareholders Association.

Another lawsuit was filed in late 2014 by the federal government against subsidiaries of the Italian energy giant Enel, which owns Osage Wind.

When the lawsuit was first filed, U.S. District Court Judge James H. Payne ruled that Enel wasn’t illegally mining limestone and other minerals that belonged to the Osage Nation when erecting the turbines.

Two years later Payne was overruled by the U.S. Court of Appeals, which said that the activity was mining because Enel gathered rock, crushed it, then used it for a commercial purpose: building the base for the turbines with rock. Enel appealed that decision to the U.S. Supreme Court. They denied it a hearing.

Since 2016, Enel and the Osage Minerals Council — along with the federal government — have been in and out of court over damages related to the wind turbines and whether the company trespassed willfully.

In legal filings, Enel says ejectment from Osage County will cause irreparable financial damages.

Wilson Pipestem of Pipestem Law formerly represented the Minerals Council on this matter. He said he believes federal courts need to answer and enforce consequences for Enel when it comes to development. Because if companies like that one are allowed to take Osage minerals to build their industrial wind facilities, where will it stop?

"Hopefully Osage sovereignty in the 1906 Act will prevail there," Pipestem said.