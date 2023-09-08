© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help answer phones in OKC between September 13 - 20!
Education

Oklahoma State Department of Education spent $22,500 on video marked 'inappropriate' by YouTube

KOSU | By Beth Wallis
Published September 8, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT
A screenshot of the Oklahoma State Department of Education video "Public Awareness Campaign - Teacher Unions."
Screenshot
/
YouTube
A screenshot of the Oklahoma State Department of Education video "Public Awareness Campaign - Teacher Unions."

More than $22,000 of state money went to fund the creation of an anti-teacher union video from Oklahoma’s State Department of Education.

According to documents StateImpact obtained from an open records request, $22,500 was paid to Texas-based Precision Outreach LLC to make a video that was highly critical of the Oklahoma Education Association, though the footage it featured had little to do with the organization.

The video was unveiled at a May State Board of Education meeting and was part of what State Superintendent Ryan Walters calls a “public awareness campaign” about teachers’ unions.

"Parents will be in charge of our education system, not these woke teachers’ unions," he said in the video that YouTube advises "may be inappropriate for some users."

It features speakers from the National Education Association’s 2022 conference, footage from Walters’ interview with Fox News, and an interview with the author of a young adult LGBTQ+ book. It also included a video from Texas and another from Pennsylvania defending pedophiles — it’s unclear what the connection is to Oklahoma teacher unions.

The state money was used for video production, onsite shooting, use of equipment, and post-production editing.

Walters has drawn criticism and multiple lawsuits in his brief tenure in office for rhetoric around education.

Records obtained by StateImpact

* indicates required

Tags
Education Oklahoma Department of EducationK-12 schoolsRyan Walters
Beth Wallis
Beth Wallis is StateImpact Oklahoma's education reporter.
See stories by Beth Wallis
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content