Education

U.S. News and World Report releases list of top Oklahoma colleges

KOSU | By Peggy Dodd
Published July 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
University of Oklahoma students walk to and from class on the Van Vleet Oval in Norman.
Robby Korth
/
StateImpact Oklahoma
University of Oklahoma students walk to and from class on the Van Vleet Oval in Norman.

The U.S. News and World Report released its’ 2022-2023 rankings of the best colleges in Oklahoma, with some landing into the national rankings.

The University of Oklahoma took the top spot for the state, followed by the University of Tulsa in second and Oklahoma State University in third.

Oklahoma City University landed at No. 4, while Rogers State University rounded out the top five. Oklahoma Panhandle State University ranked sixth, with Oklahoma Baptist University following behind in the seventh spot.

Ending the list is Southwestern Christian University at No. 8, Oklahoma Christian University in ninth place and the University of Central Oklahoma landing in the final spot.

Four schools ended in the top national university rankings, a list that includes over 400 schools. OU, TU and OSU all landed in the top 200, while OCU fell in the #234 spot.

To determine the rankings, the U.S. News and World Report took data and characteristics about majors, life on campus and affordability into consideration. Other factors included graduation and retention rates, academic reputation, success of Pell Grant recipients, class sizes, faculty pay and student selectivity.

Tags
Education higher educationUniversity of OklahomaUniversity of TulsaOklahoma State UniversityOklahoma City UniversityRogers State UniversityUniversity of Central Oklahoma
Peggy Dodd
Peggy Dodd is an intern at KOSU.
