Business

New 'horizontal apartments' come to Oklahoma City's housing market

KOSU | By Kateleigh Mills
Published September 14, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Trulo Homes Quail Village in north OKC completed their first phase of “build-for-rent” homes in August.
Kateleigh Mills/ KOSU
Trulo Homes Quail Village in north OKC completed their first phase of “build-for-rent” homes in August.

A new type of living option is coming to Oklahoma City’s housing market.

The city’s first “horizontal apartment” community is called Trulo Homes Quail Village near Quail Springs Mall in North OKC. The “build-for-rent” homes are built together on lots with high-end amenities - like a clubhouse, fitness center, lawn maintenance, gated community and “resort-style” pool.

The leasing office told KOSU that builders just finished the first phase of the project in August, with plans to complete 215 homes by next summer.

There are three floor plans with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom options. The one bedroom option is a duplex style with one shared wall, while the two and three bedroom options are built like single-family homes.

One so-called perk of horizontal living is personal space - with no shared walls and even some private backyards. But that comes with a price. These homes can range anywhere from around $1,400 to more than $2,200 per month, depending on the size of the unit.

Trulo has another community similar to this in Jenks, which is completed with around 138 homes.

real estate, housing, Oklahoma City
Kateleigh Mills
Kateleigh Mills is the Special Projects reporter for KOSU.
