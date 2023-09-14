New 'Killers of the Flower Moon' trailer revealed, ahead of Oct. 20 release date

Another trailer was released on Wednesday, giving away more details of the hotly anticipated film, Killers of the Flower Moon.

The new trailer gives fans some sneak peeks into key plot points in the film and some of the more dramatic moments in the story — especially the relationship between Ernest and Molly Burkhart, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone.

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the bestselling novel by David Grann about the real events surrounding the brutal murder of Osage citizens for their money and land.

The film premiered at the Cannes International Film Festival earlier this year to much praise. It opens in theaters nationwide on Oct. 20.