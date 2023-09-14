© 2021 KOSU
Arts & Culture
Indigenous Affairs
KOSU is committed to being more reflective of the audiences we serve. In Oklahoma, having stories reported by Indigenous reporters for Native communities is imperative. KOSU's Indigenous Affairs reporting is led by Allison Herrera.

New 'Killers of the Flower Moon' trailer revealed, ahead of Oct. 20 release date

KOSU | By Allison Herrera
Published September 14, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT
A still from the upcoming 'Killers of the Flower Moon' film, set in Osage County.
Apple TV
A still from the upcoming 'Killers of the Flower Moon' film, set in Osage County.

Another trailer was released on Wednesday, giving away more details of the hotly anticipated film, Killers of the Flower Moon.

The new trailer gives fans some sneak peeks into key plot points in the film and some of the more dramatic moments in the story — especially the relationship between Ernest and Molly Burkhart, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone.

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the bestselling novel by David Grann about the real events surrounding the brutal murder of Osage citizens for their money and land.

The film premiered at the Cannes International Film Festival earlier this year to much praise. It opens in theaters nationwide on Oct. 20.

Tags
Arts & Culture Killers of the Flower MoonfilmOsage Nation
Allison Herrera
Allison Herrera is a radio and print journalist who's worked for PRX's The World, Colorado Public Radio as the climate and environment editor and as a freelance reporter for High Country News’ Indigenous Affairs desk.
See stories by Allison Herrera
