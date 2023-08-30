© 2021 KOSU
KOSU's Indigenous Affairs reporting is led by Allison Herrera.

New poster art for 'Killers of the Flower Moon' revealed

KOSU | By Allison Herrera
Published August 30, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT
Free up some space on your wall.

Apple Original Films has released two movie posters that will advertise the film Killers of the Flower Moon when it starts playing in theaters this fall.

The new key art prominently features Lily Gladstone, who plays Molly Burkhart, and Leonardo DiCaprio, who plays Ernest Burkhart. The other features DiCaprio's face, along with an inset of Gladstone and Robert De Niro, who plays William Hale.

The film will be in wide release in theaters around the world on Friday, Oct. 20.

The film directed by Martin Scorsese is based on the non-fiction book by David Grann about the Osage murders that began in the 1920s.

Killers of the Flower Moon premiered at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival and has already garnered buzz from critics and people in Osage County — where it was filmed — alike.

The film also stars Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal.

