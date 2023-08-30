New poster art for 'Killers of the Flower Moon' revealed

Free up some space on your wall.

Apple Original Films A movie poster for the new Killers of the Flower Moon film.

Apple Original Films has released two movie posters that will advertise the film Killers of the Flower Moon when it starts playing in theaters this fall.

The new key art prominently features Lily Gladstone, who plays Molly Burkhart, and Leonardo DiCaprio, who plays Ernest Burkhart. The other features DiCaprio's face, along with an inset of Gladstone and Robert De Niro, who plays William Hale.

The film will be in wide release in theaters around the world on Friday, Oct. 20.

The film directed by Martin Scorsese is based on the non-fiction book by David Grann about the Osage murders that began in the 1920s.

Killers of the Flower Moon premiered at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival and has already garnered buzz from critics and people in Osage County — where it was filmed — alike.

The film also stars Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal.