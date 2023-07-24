© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

What are the 'hidden gems' of Oklahoma City? Share your favorites with KOSU

KOSU | By Kateleigh Mills
Published July 24, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
The downtown Oklahoma City skyline.
Gerson Repreza
/
Unsplash
The downtown Oklahoma City skyline.

Did you just move to Oklahoma City, or are you visiting? Have you been here a while and not sure what new things to try? KOSU is working on a community-curated guide using YOUR input to learn more about our capital city.

But first — did you know the Oklahoma City metro area spans a whopping 621 square miles and is one of the largest cities in the nation by area? That's a lot of ground to cover! Which is why we need your input.

So whether you have your favorite spots locked down or are on the search for new ones, help us create this guide for you, your neighbors and visitors by filling out the survey below. Thank you!

Tags
Arts & Culture Oklahoma City GuideOklahoma City
Kateleigh Mills
Kateleigh Mills is the Special Projects reporter for KOSU.
See stories by Kateleigh Mills
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Support KOSU
Related Content