What are the 'hidden gems' of Oklahoma City? Share your favorites with KOSU

Did you just move to Oklahoma City, or are you visiting? Have you been here a while and not sure what new things to try? KOSU is working on a community-curated guide using YOUR input to learn more about our capital city.

But first — did you know the Oklahoma City metro area spans a whopping 621 square miles and is one of the largest cities in the nation by area? That's a lot of ground to cover! Which is why we need your input.

So whether you have your favorite spots locked down or are on the search for new ones, help us create this guide for you, your neighbors and visitors by filling out the survey below. Thank you!