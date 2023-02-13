Osage designer looks to make a splash at New York Fashion Week

Move over Coach, Tory Burch and Rodarte — Sky Eagle is debuting at New York Fashion Week.

Dante Biss-Grayson started Sky Eagle in 2019. He studied fine art in Spain and Holland and was originally a painter.

But he put his art career on hold after joining the military and returned to it as a way to cope with PTSD. Eventually, his artistic practice became a way for him to raise awareness about issues affecting Native people.

He labels his brand as "New Native Fashion."

"The patterns are like plainswork, ribbon work, and it's really like modernized and contemporary and for everybody to enjoy so not just Natives," he said.

Biss-Grayson has shown in Santa Fe during the annual Indian Market and, he's set to make his debut at New York Fashion Week. Models will be wearing his line of dresses, shoes, ribbon skirts, scarves and jewelry.

NYFW is one of the four major fashion weeks globally, followed by Milan, London and Paris.