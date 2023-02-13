© 2021 KOSU
Indigenous Affairs
KOSU is committed to being more reflective of the audiences we serve. In Oklahoma, having stories reported by Indigenous reporters for Native communities is imperative. KOSU's Indigenous Affairs reporting is led by Allison Herrera.

Osage designer looks to make a splash at New York Fashion Week

KOSU | By Allison Herrera
Published February 13, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
329096843_750864876121395_5208501396331170172_n.jpg
Dante Biss-Grayson
/
Dante Biss-Grayson is an Osage citizen, artist and designer. He's making his debut at New York Fashion Week this week.

Move over Coach, Tory Burch and Rodarte — Sky Eagle is debuting at New York Fashion Week.

Dante Biss-Grayson started Sky Eagle in 2019. He studied fine art in Spain and Holland and was originally a painter.

But he put his art career on hold after joining the military and returned to it as a way to cope with PTSD. Eventually, his artistic practice became a way for him to raise awareness about issues affecting Native people.

He labels his brand as "New Native Fashion."

"The patterns are like plainswork, ribbon work, and it's really like modernized and contemporary and for everybody to enjoy so not just Natives," he said.

Biss-Grayson has shown in Santa Fe during the annual Indian Market and, he's set to make his debut at New York Fashion Week. Models will be wearing his line of dresses, shoes, ribbon skirts, scarves and jewelry.

NYFW is one of the four major fashion weeks globally, followed by Milan, London and Paris.

Allison Herrera
Allison Herrera is a radio and print journalist who's worked for PRX's The World, Colorado Public Radio as the climate and environment editor and as a freelance reporter for High Country News’ Indigenous Affairs desk.
See stories by Allison Herrera
