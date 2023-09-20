© 2021 KOSU
Ryan Walters testifies to U.S. House on Chinese government's influence on American schools

By Hannah France
Published September 20, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT
Ryan Walters is seen after a debate between Republican candidates running for the state's Superintendent of Public Instruction on June 22, 2022.
Whitney Bryen
/
Oklahoma Watch
Ryan Walters is seen after a debate between Republican candidates running for the state's Superintendent of Public Instruction on June 22, 2022.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters provided testimony related to funding for Confucius Classrooms in K-12 schools and Confucius Institutes at colleges and universities, which are language programs managed by a Chinese non-government organization but sponsored by the government.

“The Chinese government actively set up schools both in higher education and K-12, with the institution to spread communism and undermine the United States. Knowing this, any response and solution should be bipartisan and a non-controversial issue. We must protect our kids and not allow a hostile foreign government to indoctrinate them,” Walters said.

Walters also said Tulsa Public Schools has a partnership with Confucius Classroom. One TPS campus, Booker T. Washington High School, uses the program.

He further called for Congress to pass a law banning schools from accepting money from and entering into data sharing agreements with “hostile foreign governments.” He laid blame at the feet of federal officials.

“Woke indoctrination has allowed exposure into our classroom and this exposure has allowed a hostile foreign government like China to attack our kids and our future," he said. "This failure by Nancy Pelosi and the Biden Administration is criminal at its least and traitorous at its worst. Pelosi and her cohorts, by ignorance or willful act have done more damage and destruction to our country, working hand in hand with Communist China."

TPS officials deny receiving money from the Chinese government.
The Confucius Classroom program that's present in Tulsa teaches the Mandarin Chinese language in schools.

The Oklahoma State Board of Education recently passed a measure to require school districts to report any money they accept from foreign governments.

Hannah France
Hannah France is a reporter and producer for KGOU.
