USDA makes home repair grants available to Oklahomans affected by severe weather last year

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will make grants available to help rural Oklahoman's repair whose houses were damaged by severe weather last year.

In order to qualify, homes must be located within the seven counties that were federally declared disaster areas , including Adair, Cherokee, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Tulsa.

Grants will be available through disaster funding under the Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant Program until all the funds are used up. Oklahomans may apply to receive grants of up to $40,675 from the USDA Oklahoma State Office to repair their homes.

People who apply and receive grants can use funds toward home repair expenses due to storm damage, preparing a site for a home, or relocating a home.

In the announcement, Kenneth Corn, Oklahoma’s rural development director, recognized the federal award money will benefit rural areas in the state.

“The Biden-Harris Administration has made it known they want to use the power of our federal government for good and ensure our rural neighborhoods in Oklahoma are able to afford the repairs so our neighbors in Oklahoma can live in safe and secure homes,” he said in a written statement.

The USDA broke down the details for who is eligible to receive home repair grants:

