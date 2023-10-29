© 2021 KOSU
As communications in Gaza return, more scenes of devastation trickle out

By Nicole Werbeck,
Liz Baker
Published October 29, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT
Sun., Oct. 29: This image taken from the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip on October 29, 2023, shows black smoke ascending from the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.
Fadel Senna
/
AFP/Getty Images
Editor's note: Some images may contain graphic content.

In Gaza, some cellular phone service has been restored after more than 24 hours of a communications blackout.

As Palestinians start to recover their ability to reach the outside world, news of the deteriorating conditions in Gaza is starting to trickle out.

Israel pounded Hamas-ruled Gaza with more air and ground attacks overnight in an escalating military campaign as the United Nations warned civil order was "starting to break down" in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Due to the communications blackout on Saturday, no aid trucks were able to cross from Egypt into Gaza since Friday. Only 80 trucks have been allowed in since the start of the war, which is barely a trickle compared to the 500 per day before the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Thousands of civilians, both Palestinians and Israelis, have died after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip entered southern Israel in an attack triggering a war declared by Israel on Hamas with retaliatory bombings on Gaza.

Sun., Oct. 29

Sun., Oct. 29: Israeli tanks take position along the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel.
Maya Alleruzzo / AP
/
AP
Sun., Oct. 29: Palestinians walk about buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment in the Nusseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.
Hatem Moussa / AP
/
AP
Sun., Oct. 29: Palestinians walk about buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment in the Nusseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.
Hatem Moussa / AP
/
AP
Sun., Oct. 29: Palestinians stand around a building destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah.
Hatem Ali / AP
/
AP
Sun., Oct. 29: Friends and relatives of Yonat Or mourn next to her grave during her funeral at Kibbutz Palmachim, Israel.
Ariel Schalit / AP
/
AP
Sun., Oct. 29: Palestinians inspect the house of Hassan Qatnani, which was destroyed by Israeli forces overnight, in the Askar refugee camp, West Bank.
Majdi Mohammed / AP
/
AP
Sun., Oct. 29: Palestinians wait to buy bread during the ongoing bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah.
Hatem Ali / AP
/
AP
Sun., Oct. 29: Friends and relatives of Yonat Or cry next to her grave during her funeral at Kibbutz Palmachim, Israel. Or was killed by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, in Kibbutz Be'eri near the border with the Gaza Strip.
Ariel Schalit / AP
/
AP
Sun., Oct. 29: Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, in a morgue in Khan Younis.
Fatima Shbair / AP
/
AP
Sun., Oct. 29: A man stands inside a damaged building in the aftermath of Israeli bombing in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
Mohammed Abed / AFP/Getty Images
/
AFP/Getty Images
Sun., Oct. 29: Artillery shells are fired from an undisclosed position toward the Gaza Strip by the Israeli army.
Gil Cohen-Magen / AFP/Getty Images
/
AFP/Getty Images
Sat., Oct. 28

Sat., Oct. 28: A man drives a damaged car following Israeli strikes in Gaza City.
Mohammed Abed / AFP/Getty Images
/
AFP/Getty Images
Sat., Oct. 28: Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in central Israel.
Oded Balilty / AP
/
AP
Sat., Oct. 28: Palestinians storm a UN-run aid supply center, that distributes food to displaced families following Israel's call for more than one million residents in northern Gaza to move south for their safety, in Deir al-Balah.
Mohammed Abed / AFP/Getty Images
/
AFP/Getty Images
Sat., Oct. 28: People who were attending a demonstration calling for the release of hostages held by Palestinian militants since the October 7 attack, take cover as warning sirens sound of an incoming rocket attack in Tel Aviv.
Ahmad Gharabli / AFP/Getty Images
/
AFP/Getty Images
Sat., Oct. 28: People gather amid the destruction following Israeli strikes on Al-Shatee camp in Gaza City.
Mohammed Abed / AFP/Getty Images
/
AFP/Getty Images
Sat., Oct. 28: A man stands by a wall identifying hostages held by Palestinian militants since the October 7 attack, during a demonstration calling for their release in Tel Aviv.
Ahmad Gharabli / AFP/Getty Images
/
AFP/Getty Images
Sat., Oct. 28: People queue for fresh water in the aftermath of Israeli strikes in Gaza City.
Mohammed Abed / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Sat., Oct. 28: Settlements and workplaces are heavily damaged as Israeli attacks continue on Gaza.
Ali Jadallah / Anadolu/Getty Images
/
Anadolu/Getty Images
Liz Baker is a producer on NPR's National Desk based in Los Angeles, and is often on the road producing coverage of domestic breaking news stories.
