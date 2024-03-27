© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The winless lottery streak ends. Someone wins the $1.12 billion Mega Millions jackpot

By The Associated Press
Published March 27, 2024 at 12:03 AM CDT
An electronic billboard advertises the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, Monday, March 25, 2024, in in Des Moines, Iowa, that when combined amount to nearly $2 billion.
Scott McFetridge
/
AP
An electronic billboard advertises the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, Monday, March 25, 2024, in in Des Moines, Iowa, that when combined amount to nearly $2 billion.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Someone overcame the odds Tuesday night and won the $1.12 billion Mega Millions jackpot, breaking a winless streak that dated to last December.

The numbers drawn were: 7, 11, 22, 29, 38 and 4.

Until the latest drawing, no one had matched all six numbers and won the Mega Millions jackpot since Dec. 8. That amounted to 30 straight drawings without a big winner.

It's tough to win the Mega Millions jackpot because the odds are so long, at 1 in 302.6 million.

The prize is the 8th largest in U.S. lottery history.

The $1.12 billion jackpot is for a winner who is paid through an annuity, with an initial payment and then 29 annual payments. Most winners choose a cash payout, which would be $537.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

U.S. News
The Associated Press
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now