Where to watch OKC Thunder players at NBA's All-Star Weekend

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be well represented at the NBA’s All-Star Weekend.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is OKC’s lone All-Star, after being voted in as a starter by fans, fellow players and media members. The Thunder superstar is averaging more than 31 points per game, which is the second-most in the league. He also leads the NBA in steals, with 2.2 per game.

Two former Thunder players Kevin Durant, who plays for the Phoenix Suns, and Paul George, who plays for the Los Angeles Clippers, will also appear in the game, which will air Sunday at 7:30 p.m. CT on TNT. Former Oklahoma Sooners guard Trae Young, who plays for the Atlanta Hawks, will also play in the All-Star game, following his participation in both the three-point contest and skills challenge on Saturday night.

Three Thunder players — Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace — will compete in the Panini Rising Stars mini-tournament Friday night at 8 p.m. Those games seek to showcase the league’s best rookies, sophomores and G League players. Williams and Holmgren will play on a team coached by former NBA player Jalen Rose, while Wallace will play on former NBA player Pau Gasol’s team.

Another Thunder player, two-way contract rookie Keyontae Johnson, will compete in the NBA G League Up Next Game on Sunday afternoon. He has averaged 20 points and nearly 7 rebounds per game this season with the Oklahoma City Blue.